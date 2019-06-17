David Allen Goforth, 49, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2019 at Iredell Health Systems in Statesville.

He was the son of Donnie and Patsy C. Goforth of Hiddenite. He was an upholster at Mitchell Gold, in Taylorsville, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, Rock and Roll and Blue Grass music. David enjoyed playing his guitar and also loved watching his girls play softball, soccer, and volleyball.

David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ned and Beulah Chapman, and his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Evelyn Goforth.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish the memories of David include three daughters, Bailey Elizabeth, Ali Catherine, and Lanie Caroline Goforth of Taylorsville; a sister, Misty Goforth Roosa of Stony Point and fiancé Ed Kinsch and son, Ezra, of Statesville; mother of his children, Tabitha Harrington Goforth; a niece, Mallary Roosa; a nephew, Crowson Roosa of Stony Point; father and mother-in-law, Kenny and Sylvia Harrington; along with several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Funeral services for David will be Thursday, June 20 at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, at 3:00 p.m., with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Mark Marshall will be officiating the services. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Guy Mundy, Sandy Warren, Shannon Davidson, Jeffrey Walker, Timothy Hatton, Shawn Moose, Sawyer Peterson, and Joey Sweet.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Bradley Carrigan, Darrin Carrigan, Brian Goforth, Jody Goforth, Corey Ladd, Bradley Bader, Crowson Roosa, Ezra Kinsch, and Rob Woodruff.

The family will gather at the home of Donnie and Patsy Goforth.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

