Shirley Scott Stokes, daughter of the late James and Effie Scott, was born June 12, 1941. She departed this life on June 17, 2019.

She attended Philadelphia United Methodist Church, where she held many positions in the church. She was employed by Trail Blazer, Gilliam, and Thomasville Furniture before retiring. She was married to Ted Stokes Sr. on June 20, 1959.

She leaves to cherish the memory of her life two sons, Ted W. Stokes Jr. of Statesville, and Kenneth L. Stokes (Pastor Darlene Stokes) of Stony Point; two daughters, Wanda S. Martin (Dwight), and Sheril S. Summers (David) of Statesville; two grandsons, Ted W. Stokes III and Craig A. Blackwell Jr., both of Statesville; two granddaughters, Stephanie L. Burch of Augusta, Georgia, and Latasha S. Stokes of the home; great-grandsons, Azontae P. Stevenson of the home, Kyre Keiger and Ki Antae Heard, both of Statesville, and Allie M. Johnson of Stony Point; great-granddaughters, Azaria and Azaiah Stokes, both of the home, and Za’Mya Johnson of Stony Point; a special friend, Melvin Trusdale of Stony Point; brothers-in-law, David L. Stokes (Christine), Sylvester Stokes, and Vehester (Bonnie) Dalton, both of Statesville; special nieces, Melissa, Jennifer, Tina and Fonda Stokes; The Philadelphia United Methodist Church family; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends.

The visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 with the funeral service being conducted at 2:00 p.m. at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, with the burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Philadelphia United Church, 4165 Old Mtn. Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678.

