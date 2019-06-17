Vashti Day Celebration, Parade, 5K set June 29; race course updated
Note: This article was updated on June 17, 2019. Changes are noted in bold type.
The Vashti Volunteer Fire Dept. has announced plans for the Vashti Day Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with food and fun for the whole family! The Vashti Day Celebration consists of breakfast, lunch, a parade, a waterslide, and a 5K event. The 5K will be at 8 a.m.
Later, the parade will be at 11 a.m. with lineup at Vashti Baptist Church, located on Vashti Road. There is no cost to enter the parade.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Hickory Ridge Bluegrass Band.
For breakfast (7-11 a.m.), there is a choice of a biscuit with choice of meat, a child’s plate, an adult one-meat plate, or an adult three-meat plate (ham, sausage, and bacon). For lunch (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.), there is a choice of hotdog, hamburger, or cheeseburger, with homemade ice cream available.
5K DETAILS:
The 5K will start at Bethel Baptist Church, 2715 Bethel Church Rd., Taylorsville. Sign-in and day-of registration is from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The 5K begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. Participants will leave the church parking lot and turn right on Bethel Church Rd., right on Cove Gap Rd., go out a ways, then retrace their steps to Bethel Ch. Rd.., and reenter the church parking lot to finish.
Awards for the top two in each age group (12 & under, 12-40, and over 40) will be awarded immediately following the 5K. Participants may pre-register by visiting www.ultrasignup.com and searching for “Vashti Day 5K,” then click Register, and follow all the steps. Pre-registration ends June 28 at 5:00 p.m. Participants may also print off a copy of the registration packet, fill it out, and bring it to Vashti Volunteer Fire Dept., along with their $20 pre-registration fee. Packet Printout will be posted to the Vashti Day 5K Facebook event page. “Phantom Runners” may purchase an event t-shirt for $10. (This is for people who wish to support Vashti VFD but not necessarily participate in the 5K. If you wish to be a Phantom Runner, and want to make sure your shirt size is available, you may pre-order and pick-up during Vashti Day at the fire department. Contact Coty Fox 828-302-0472 or Cortni Fox 828-352-4072 for questions, information, or to set up an appointment or meet to hand in a pre-registration packet.