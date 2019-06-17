Vashti Day Celebration, Parade, 5K set June 29; race course updated



Note: This article was updated on June 17, 2019. Changes are noted in bold type.

The Vashti Volunteer Fire Dept. has announced plans for the Vashti Day Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with food and fun for the whole family! The Vashti Day Celebration consists of breakfast, lunch, a parade, a waterslide, and a 5K event. The 5K will be at 8 a.m.

Later, the parade will be at 11 a.m. with lineup at Vashti Baptist Church, located on Vashti Road. There is no cost to enter the parade.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Hickory Ridge Bluegrass Band.