James “Jim” Edgar Rosamond, Jr., 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Frye Regional Hospital in Hickory.

Jim was born April 12, 1940 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late James Edgar Rosamond and Inez Crockett Rosamond. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Judy Ayers Rosamond of the home; and sons, James “Eddie” Edgar Rosamond III of Conover, and Jeremy Franklin Rosamond of Hickory.

A service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Rev. Dan Redding, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 321 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to the Rosamond Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.