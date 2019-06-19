RW Houston “Sarge” Watson, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at Gordon’s Hospice House on June 19, 2019.

Born on October 26, 1936, in Watauga County, to the late Ralph and Thelma Watson, he was retired from the US Air Force and Alexander County Solid Waste Management. Sarge was an avid coon hunter, Braves fan, and NASCAR enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Watson; three daughters, Debbie Watson, Lisa (Boyd) Taylor, and Cathy (Mark) Moretz; a son, Tommy Watson; three sisters, Mary (Reese) Miller, Dottie (Carson) Williams, and Lula Hines; and a brother, Bill Watson. Sarge dearly loved his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences and tributes may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.