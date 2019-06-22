Martha Ann Hayes, 75, of Polk Street, Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence.

Martha was born April 24, 1944, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Sad Washington Greene and Elsie Irene Hayes.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, where she was part of the mission ministry and usher ministry. She loved to clean houses, enjoyed baking, cooking, and loved to visit the sick and shut-ins in the community. Martha loved her grandchildren, but most of all she loved the Lord.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Hayes; three sisters, Hattie Taylor, Nancy Smith, and Lillian Millsaps; and two brothers, Freddy Hayes and Eugene Hayes.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Cynthia Agudelo, Bonnie Hayes, and Kisha Hawthorne and husband David Hawthorne, Jr., all of Taylorsville; two sons, Darren Hayes and wife Latrenda of Taylorsville, and Eric Hayes and wife Dominica of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie Free of Hickory.

The Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church. Pastor Frank R. Butler, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

