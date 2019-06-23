James Ruel Fox, 85, of Taylorsville, went to his eternal home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family, to forever be with his Lord and Savior.

He was born on November 11, 1933, in Alexander County, the son of the late Burrette Fox and Ethel Dyson Fox. During his life, Ruel preached 43 years at Yadkin and Fairview Baptist Churches.

After he retired in 2013, he continued preaching and serving the Lord until his death. His heart and soul were in the Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting. He served the Lord at Camp Meeting for 56 years as a co-moderator. Ruel loved God, his family, and his grandchildren most of all.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Shirley J. Fox; siblings; sisters, Ravy Shook and Rachel Ferguson; and brother, Rommie Fox.

Those remaining to cherish his memory include his daughter, Ruelene Deal and husband Hal of Moravian Falls; sons, Rev. Jamie Fox and wife Kim of Statesville, and Todd Fox and wife Lisa of Taylorsville; grandchildren, April Sigmon and husband Darian, Justin Deal and wife Carla, Hayley and husband Jason Absher, Jamison Presnell and husband Jon, Rev. Jayson Fox and wife Brandy, Jakin Fox and wife Whitney, Kayla Barr and husband Rev. Durant Barr, and Lauren Mull and husband Seth; great-grandchildren, Madison and Seth Sigmon, Justin Teague and wife Terri, Jason Teague, Jaycey Deal, Kenley and Kreed Pennell, Elizabeth, Maggie and Natalie Absher, Evan, Averie and Ruby Grace Presnell, Saylem Fox, James Ruel Fox, III, and Reid Fox, Paxton and Palmer Fox, and Ila Kate Barr; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Millersville Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Millersville Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Orren, Rev. Jamie Fox, Rev. Jayson Fox, and Rev. Steve Dagenhart officiating. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ruel’s nephews.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be sent to Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting at 417 Airport Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

