NCBM Disaster Relief Team assisting flood damaged homes

The N.C. Baptist Men have a Disaster Relief Team stationed in the area for Alexander and Catawba counties, according to Chatty Dodd, appointed Incident Commander at the Conover site. The group is headquartered currently at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover.

Dodd said that only one resident from Alexander County had contacted N.C. Baptist Men thus far to request assistance. The remainder of the 80-plus calls the group is working on are in Catawba County north of I-40. He said Samaritan’s Purse is working south of I-40.

Those who would like to request assistance from N.C. Baptist Men may contact them directly at 828-514-4070 or stop by Oxford Baptist Church in Conover.

Dodd said anyone who is interested in volunteering to help the N.C. Baptist Men may also call the above number. Those who haven’t received disaster training will be placed with trained teams to go to work sites.

When calls for assistance are received, Dodd explained an assessor is assigned to the case, who travels to the affected site and surveys the damage. He then makes a report and a team is sent out for removing mud (mud out), removing flood damaged building materials (tear out), or for tree cutting.

Once things are dried out, a “spray team” is sent out to apply sprays that kill mold and mildew.

Dodd estimated the NCBM teams would be working in this area for another 5 to 6 weeks.