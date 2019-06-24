Summer meals available for school age children

Summer meals are available for school age children in Alexander County at various sites through the Summer Food Service provided by Alexander County Schools.

A student (age 18 years and under) may attend only one site per day per meal.

Breakfast location:

Breakfast is served at High School Site only. Food must be eaten at site. Meal time for Breakfast: Alexander Central High School: 8-9 a.m.

Breakfast Menu

• Monday – Entrees: Mixed Berry Parfait, Sausage Biscuit. Side: Apple. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

• Tuesday – Entrees: Chicken Biscuit, Peach Parfait. Side: Applesauce Cup. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

• Wednesday – Entrees: Breakfast Parfait, Strawberry, Sausage Biscuit. Side: Apple. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

• Thursday – Entrees: Blueberry Parfait, Chicken Biscuit. Sides: Frosty Peach Cup. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

• Friday – Entrees: Peach Parfait, Sausage Biscuit. Side: Apple, Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

Fruit varies with availability.

Lunch locations:

• Alexander Central High School (enter at patio entrance) Lunch service will be 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• Alexander Library (Tuesdays only) 11:00 a.m.

• YMCA 11:30, Monday-Friday Matheson Park, 12:00-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Lunch Menu

• Monday – Entrees: Cheese Pizza, Cheeseburger, Chef Sal. w/Turkey. Sides: Assorted Fresh Fruit, Baked Beans, Golden Corn Niblets, Romaine Garden Salad. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

• Tuesday – Entrees: Cheese Pizza, Chef Salad w/Turkey, Supreme Nachos. Sides: Assorted Fresh Fruit, Cajun Pinto Beans, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Romaine Garden, Salad, Salsa. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

• Wednesday – Entrees: Cheese Pizza, Chef Salad w/Turkey, Turkey & Cheese Wrap. Sides: Assorted Fresh Fruit, Lettuce & Tomato, Romaine Garden Salad. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

• Thursday – Entrees: Cheese Pizza, Chef Salad w/Turkey, Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Sides: Assorted Fresh Fruit, Lettuce & Tomato, Romaine Garden Salad. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

• Friday – Entrees: Cheese Pizza, Chef Salad w/Turkey. Sides: Assorted Fresh Fruit, Golden Corn Niblets, Romaine Garden Salad. Beverage: Lowfat Milk.

Smart Mouth Pizza will be available ONLY at the High School site. Chef Salad and other entree will be available at other sites. Fruits will vary each day with availability.