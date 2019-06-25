Town election filing starts Friday, July 5

Candidate Filing for the Town of Taylorsville Municipal election begins Friday, July 5, at 12:00 p.m., and closes at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19. Filing at the Alexander County Board of Elections office will be for the following elected positions:

• Town of Taylorsville Mayor, filing fee, $5.

• Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners (four seats), filing fee, $5.

For more information, contact the Alexander County Board of Elections at 828-632-2990 or at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville.