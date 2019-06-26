Dr. Ron Hargrave selected for Sneeden Leadership Award

Scotland County Superintendent of Schools recognized

LAURINBURG, N.C. – The North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD) and the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) has announced the selection of Dr. Ron Hargrave, Superintendent of Scotland County Schools, as the recipient of the Dr. Brad Sneeden Leadership Award. The award was presented on Sunday, June 23 at the NCSSA Superintendents’ Summer Leadership Retreat in Asheville and is awarded in honor and recognition of a superintendent who has demonstrated a strong commitment to life-long learning, unwavering integrity in leadership and transformation of vision into action.

The award is named in honor of Dr. Brad Sneeden who was serving as Carteret County Schools’ Superintendent at the time of his death in October, 2008 at the age of 56. Previously, Dr. Sneeden served as the Associate Vice-President for Leadership Development and Director of the Principals’ Executive Program, the Deputy State Superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and State Board of Education, an adjunct professor with the Department of Educational Leadership and Director of the Office of School Services at East Carolina University, and as the Craven County Schools’ Superintendent. Dr. Sneeden led with innovation and vision in preparing administrators for visionary leadership while never wavering from ethics of the highest order.

This is the fourth year that the award has been presented to a graduate of the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development’s Next Generation Superintendent Development Program. The NGSDP is a program which is designed to empower transformational education leaders for North Carolina’s public schools. Dr. Hargrave was selected by fellow superintendents in the NGSDP.

In selecting the award winner, superintendents were asked to consider the following criteria:

• Demonstrates vision and the ability to translate vision into specific goals. The recipient should be

a person whose leadership has resulted in his or her district developing and/or implementing

innovative programs and projects to benefit students.

• Demonstrates a strong commitment to life-long learning, focusing on the continuous improvement

of his or her leadership skills

• Demonstrate evidence of setting and achieving high standards of ethical conduct within his or her organization.

‘It is very humbling to have your peers recognize you. I am truly honored,’ Dr. Hargrave said. ‘This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that everyone in our district demonstrates on behalf of the students that we serve,’ he added. ‘I am proud to accept this award on behalf of all the staff and students of Scotland County Schools.’

During Dr. Hargrave’s tenure as superintendent of Scotland County Schools, the district has achieved its highest graduation rate to date as well as reduced its drop-out rate to an all-time low. In keeping with the district’s strategic plan, in partnership with Richmond Community College Scotland County Schools has expanded its CTE career pathway offerings and has increased its career credentialing by 576% over the past three years. Hargrave oversaw the full implementation of the 1:1 Technology Plan, the addition of Wi-Fi on all of the school buses, and the grant that provides mobile hotspots to students with limited or no access to the internet at home. Along with leading the effort which resulted in the district receiving a $2.2 million dollar Innovative Approaches to Literacy Federal Grant, Hargrave has created innovative ways to encourage the love of literacy such as by placing book vending machines in all of the elementary and middle schools. He also initiated the implementation of robotics throughout the district as well as led the campaign to create the STEAM Mobile Classroom. Hargrave has also grown leadership development programs, such as the schools’ Bows and Bow Tie Clubs, to over four-hundred students.

Scotland County Schools Board of Education Chair, Rick Singletary shared, ‘It is absolutely outstanding when someone from your own district is recognized among the region and state as being an outstanding superintendent.’ Singletary continued, ‘It’s especially significant when your peers say that you represent those traits that superintendents should strive for. On behalf of the Board, we are proud of Dr. Hargrave for his accomplishments and are especially pleased that this recognition shines the spotlight on the many great things we are doing right here in Scotland County to ensure all of our students are successful.’

Along with this most recent award, it was announced in May that Dr. Hargrave was selected as the Sandhills Region Superintendent of the Year. He will go on to compete for State Superintendent of the Year honors in the fall.