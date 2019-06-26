HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

Millersville Child Development Center now taking applications for a coordinator. Required qualifications: Bachelor’s degree or associate’s degree with two years related experience. For an application or more information, call 828-635-0530.

NOW HIRING full time and part time drivers, 99% one stop, no touch loads. Home weekends, 2 years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5, at our Hiddenite, NC terminal.

TRACTOR TRAILER service and maintenance position available at FREIGHTMASTER, Taylorsville, NC. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview.