LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 237 Shiloh Church Road, Hickory,NC 28601, on or before the 30th day of September 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 20th day of June 2019.

PAMELA ANN WILLIAMSON, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Daniel Lee Lambert, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

BILLIE LEE LAMBERT

1516 Blake Pl #2

Lenoir, NC 28645

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Christine Frye Hines, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of June, 2019.

ANDREW DION HINES

305 Shook Lane

P.O. Box 1251

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 13th day of July, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, Taylorsville, NC County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #65 John Keeler, #634 Trena Riddle.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party. Dated this 19th day of June, 2019.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-635-5555

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 13th day of July, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #42 Robin Dotson, #78 Russell Huffman, #11 Oliver Lee, #37 Tina Looper, #5 Amber Schramm.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party. Dated this 19th day of June, 2019.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-632-6145

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Reggie Helton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of June, 2019.

ALMEITA HEAVNER HELTON

2288 Dover Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William Levit Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

PEGGY CHILDERS HAMMER

1020 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jennis Conrad Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of June, 2019.

SHIRLEY LOUISE MILLSAPS

7130 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

THIS ACTION BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THE POWER AND AUTHORITY contained within that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Charles Edward Cook and Pansy Jo Ann Cook dated July 12, 2007 and recorded on July 26, 2007 in Book 0510 at Page 1996 in the Office of Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina. As a result of a default in the obligations contained within the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and the failure to carry out and perform the stipulation and agreements contained therein, the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust made demand to have the default cured, which was not met. Therefore, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Taylorsville, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the heretofore referenced Deed of trust. Said sale will be a public auction to the highest bidder for cash, at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM Address of Property: 161 Stan- De- La Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0014905 Present Record Owners: Pansy Jo Ann Cook The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and costs for recording the Trustee’s Deed. The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, and other encumbrances. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids, as by law required. The sale will not confirm until there have been ten (10) consecutive days with no upset bids having been filed. If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property, or if the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the bid deposit. In either event, the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Trustee. Additional Notice Required for Residential Real Property with Less Than Fifteen (15) Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Assistant/Deputy Clerk of Superior Court Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A., Substitute Trustee By: David W. Neill Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A. David W. Neill NC State Bar No. 23396 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28217 Tel: 704-970-0391 A-4695801

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

19 E 146

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ZONA BEATRICE DIRKS, Deceased.

The undersigned, having heretofore qualified as Executor of the Estate of Zona Beatrice Dirks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 19, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of June, 2019.

Mark Kenneth Dirks

6243 Stanback Court

Summerfield, NC 27358

TUGGLE DUGGINS P.A.

100 N. Greene Street, Suite 600

Post Office Box 2888

Greensboro, NC 27402

Telephone (336) 378-1431

17 SP 107

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Sherry Rees to William R. Echols, Trustee(s), which was dated July 15, 2013 and recorded on July 24, 2013 in Book 567 at Page 787, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on July 5, 2019 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, STATE OF North Carolina, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

TRACT 1: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF 4TH STREET AND 3RD AVENUE, S.W., SOUTH 41 DEG 55’ WEST 35.6 FEET FROM A FIRE HYDRANT, AND RUNS THENCE SOUTH 87 DEG 00’ EAST WITH THE CENTER OF 3RD AVENUE, S.W. 125 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 3 DEG 00’ WEST 125 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE NORTH 87 DEG 00’ WEST 125 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE IN THE CENTER OF 4TH STREET; THENCE NORTH 3 DEG 00’ EAST 125 FEET WITH THE CENTER OF 4TH STREET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING .35 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS;

TRACT II: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING .12 OF AN ACRE, LYING AND BEING IN TAYLORSVILLE TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON A IRON STAKE, SAID IRON STAKE BEING LOCATED NORTH 88 DEG 53’ 44” WEST 248.67 FEET FROM AN IRON STAKE FOUND IN PLACE THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE LUCY ECHERD PROPERTY; THENCE NORTH 88 DEG 53’ 45” WEST 95 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE SAME COURSE NORTH 88 DEG 53’ 45” WEST 30.00 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF 4TH STREET, SW; THENCE CONTINUING WITH SAID ROAD NORTH 0 DEG 17’ 37” EAST 43.50 FEET TO THE POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD SOUTH 87 DEG 17’ 28” EAST 125.07 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEG 15’ 34” WEST 40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.12 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF RICHARD C. CURRENT, RLS, DATED NOVEMBER 17, 1988.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 17 4th Street Southwest, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Sherry Rees.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 18-19520-FC01

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Joanne Millsaps Patterson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of June, 2019.

JAMES RANDALL PATTERSON

9477 Cheatham Ford Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Jerry Dale Adams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of June, 2019.

BETTY SHARPE ADAMS

P.O. Box 23

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Eugene Ivory Redmond, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of May, 2019.

DAVANNA KAY MOORE

321 Spring Pointe Dr.

Stony Point, NC 28678

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kenneth Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of March, 2019.

KENNETH HUFFMAN

594 Perry Fox Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Alden Eugene Danner, Sr., this is to notify all persons having claims against Alden Eugene Danner, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This the 5th day of June, 2019.

Alden Eugene Danner, Jr.

Administrator for the Estate of Alden Eugene Danner, Sr.

4340 North Center St., Unit 502

Hickory, NC 28601

