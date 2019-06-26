Triple murder suspect is an illegal alien



Suspects are indicted by grand jury

In the deaths of Ms. Maria Calderon and her two children, Angel E. Pacheco, 11, and America D. Pacheco, 12, in the Sugar Loaf Community this month, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman told The Times on Wednesday afternoon, June 26, 2019, that Federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has been filed today against Areli Aguirre-Avilez, age 30 of Taylorsville. Bowman related that this means Avilez is an illegal alien. The ICE detainer will take effect after the disposition of the local charges against Avilez, the Sheriff said.

Avilez is being held in the custody of Alexander County Detention Center under two No Bond orders.

The other suspect, Heidi Darlene Wolfe, age 16 of Wilkesboro, is being held under a $999,999 bond plus a $500,000 bond.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, a special session of Grand Jury met, said Sheriff Chris Bowman. The Grand Jury handed down six Bills Of Indictment on Areli Aguirre-Avilez. The indictments were three counts of first degree murder and one count of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, one count of violation of domestic violence order with a deadly weapon. There was also an indictment of first degree arson.

There were indictments handed down for Heidi Darlene Wolfe, white female. There were three counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree arson.

Sheriff Bowman noted that investigation is ongoing. Ms. Caldron’s body has not yet been located and the search continues in and along the Catawba River. As many as 60-70 people were assisting at the height of the search last week, but it has been scaled back to 18-25 personnel this week. Detectives are still busy following leads, Bowman stated.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this case to contact them at 828-632-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.