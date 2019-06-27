Myrna Crouch Sherrill, 81, of Millersville Road, Taylorsville, departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House.

Myrna was born September 24, 1937, in Alexander County, at the family home in the Drumstand Community. She was the fourth and youngest child of the late Parks M. Crouch and Laura E. Drum Crouch.

She was an active and lifelong member of Elk Shoals Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon and church treasurer.

Myrna retired from Wachovia Bank, N.A. in 1997 after 29 years. She was serving as Asst. Vice President and Branch Manager of the Taylorsville office at the time of retirement. Prior to joining Wachovia, she worked for 11 years in the business office of the local community hospital.

She graduated from Stony Point High School in 1955 and attended night school for eight years, at the community college, during her working career. She was active in the education division of the American Bankers Assn., (A.I.B.), serving as Treasurer, First and Second Vice President, and President of the Catawba Valley Region, serving 15 counties in the Catawba Valley region of NC.

While employed, she also served as a volunteer officer in multiple posts and chief volunteer officer of the local United Way as well as treasurer for 15 years with the local Red Cross chapter. She enjoyed retirement, spending time in travels, church activities, and time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Daniel Sherrill; sister, Katy C. Cowan; and brothers, Melvin and Alton Crouch.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, J. Dale Sherrill and wife Jill of Taylorsville; grandson, Seth W. T. Sherrill of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Sally S. Poole of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, Ben W. Sherrill and wife Carol of Winston-Salem; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Walter Flemming and Dr. Earl Linderman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Concord Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.

The family requests memorials be made to: Elk Shoals Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 2850 Elk Shoals Church Loop, Stony Point, NC 28678 or the charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

