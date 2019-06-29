Rocky Lane Welborn, 54, of Stony Point, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.

