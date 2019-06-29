Rocky Lane Welborn
Rocky Lane Welborn, 54, of Stony Point, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.
Rocky was a best friend to a lot of people including myself. He was a generous kind patient. He was always helping people with things, Rocky was good at a lot of things. He fixed my cars and lawn equipment. Helped me on my home i couldn’t have done it without him. He loaned out his tools to me anytime i wanted and i never had a bad word with him, ever.
This world is a little smaller without his presence and I will miss him till the end of my days. REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND