AUTOMOTIVE

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

2005 TOYOTA TACOMA, 157,000 actual miles, 5 spd., 4×4, king cab, clear title, like new inside & out. Garage kept, $12,500, price negotiable. Call 828-234-5632.