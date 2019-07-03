************

1/2 OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES July 31, 2019. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

************

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

************

2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

************

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

************

2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $500/month, $500/deposit; 2 BR, 1 BA Mobile Home, $450/month, $450/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

************

MOBILE HOME, 14 x 70, singlewide, 3 BR, 1.5 bath, county water. References & deposit required. No pets. Call 828-850-1764.

************

SMOKE FREE Mobile Home in Hiddenite, 3 BR, 1 BA, central heat & air, stove & refrigerator furnished. Also, 10 x 16 storage building. Lawn equipment furnished. No pets. References & background check required. $425.00 deposit, $425.00 monthly. If no answer, speak clearly and leave full name and phone number, 828-632-7157.

************

Ridgeway Apartments

2 BDRM UNITS AVAILBLE NOW! Accepting applications for the wait list for 1 bdrm units. Conveniently located, spacious floor plans, and water is included! Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls St. SE, Apt. 16B (office) in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues/Thurs 8am-4pm & Wed 12pm-4pm. Call 828-632-8206 (Relay TDD/TTY dial 711) for more info. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance subject to availability; Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check reqd. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer.

************

2 BR, 1 BA House, private setting. Appliances furnished, county water. NO PETS. References & deposit required. Call 828-850-1764.

************

MOBILE HOME for rent in Hiddenite, 2 BR, 1.5 BA. NO PETS. Located in small park. Yard maintenance and trash pickup included. $100 per week, $200 deposit. Call 828-632-7430.