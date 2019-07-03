HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

Millersville Child Development Center now taking applications for a coordinator. Required qualifications: Bachelor’s degree or associate’s degree with two years related experience. For an application or more information, call 828-635-0530.

NEED Caregiver 15 hours per week in the mornings, Hiddenite area. Hoyer Lift experience a must. References will be checked. Call 828-514-6220.