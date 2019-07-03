Henrietta C. Howell, 82, of West Jay Drive, Taylorsville, passed away peacefully in Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

She was born on August 28, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late Eliza Watts Moser and late Harold M. Moser.

She joined Macedonia at an early age but, at the age of 17, she transferred her membership to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church when the family relocated their residence to 7th Street SW in Taylorsville. She worked in the furniture industry and retired from Hancock & Moore in Taylorsville.

As a member of Mt. Carmel, she served as a member of the Usher Ministry, Pulpit Aid, Kitchen Committee, Sunday School Teacher, Secretary of the Sunday school, member and advisor to the Gospel Choir, advisor for the Young Adult women’s day, program committee, senior mission, Bible School teacher/leader and member of the senior choir.

She enjoyed cooking, canning, singing, and helping others. She also served as the Secretary and sang with the Heavenly Voices for more than 20 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Kevin Brent Howell.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 63 years, James R. Howell of the home; a daughter, Karen Howell of Taylorsville; a son, Kelvin Howell (Gerri); two brothers, William H. Moser and Lewis H. Moser, both of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Linda Hill (Junior) of Taylorsville; her extended children, Dr. Harlan Hicks, Dr. Carl Foulks, Jr., Billy Frye (Karen) of Claremont, and Alisha Lackey and son Joshua; four grandchildren, Marsha H. Gray, Sherika D. Howell, Janel Howell, and Patrick Howell; a great-grandchild, Hezekiah Tucker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sister and brothers-in-law, and friends.

The funeral will be conducted on Sunday, July 7 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. and service to begin at 4 p.m. with Rev. William Little, Rev. Roosevelt Carlton, Rev. Ervin Carlton, Elder Marshall Parks, Pastor Francis Scott, and Pastor Frank Butler, Jr. presiding and eulogist. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

