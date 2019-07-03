Public’s help needed in finding missing people

In Calderon-Martinez case

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help this Fourth of July Holiday, said Sheriff Chris Bowman. Boaters who are on Lake Hickory, Lake Lookout, the Catawba River, and any waterways surrounding Alexander County are asked to help be on the lookout for anything suspicious located in the water. Boaters are asked to call local authorities if anything suspicious is seen in the water.

Maria Calderon Martinez was last seen on June 14, 2019 at her residence in the Sugar Loaf Community of Alexander County. On June 15, 2019, there was a fire at her residence, where two bodies were located inside the residence. The bodies have been identified as her children, with Martinez still missing.

Juan Carlos Mendez-Pena was last seen on June 14, 2019 in the Sugar Loaf Community of Alexander County. Mendez-Pena drives the vehicle pictured above, 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, four-door, dark blue in color, NC license tag PFC-9029.

Luis Fernando Sanchez was last seen on June 14, 2019 in the Sugar Loaf Community of Alexander County.

Mendez-Pena and Sanchez both are involved in construction work and have not been seen or had contact with friends or family since June 14, 2019.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any assistance or information in reference to the whereabouts of Martinez, Mendez-Pena, and Sanchez, as well as any sightings of the vehicle. Anyone with information should call Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Line, Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM, at (828) 632-1111. After Hours and Weekends, call (828) 632-2911 or Alexander County Crimestoppers (828) 632-8555.

Alexander County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of the above individuals.