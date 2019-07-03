REAL ESTATE By Editor | July 3, 2019 | 0 ************ CHARMING 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, setting on 9 acres of beautifully wooded land. A hunter’s dream. A flowing stream runs in front of the home and continues throughout property. Contact: Shawn Eckles @ 704-450-0214. Posted in Classifieds, Real Estate Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE July 3, 2019 | No Comments » FOR RENT July 3, 2019 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE July 3, 2019 | No Comments » FREE July 3, 2019 | No Comments » GENERAL July 3, 2019 | No Comments »