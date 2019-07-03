REAL ESTATE

July 03, 2019

    CHARMING 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, setting on 9 acres of beautifully wooded land. A hunter’s dream. A flowing stream runs in front of the home and continues throughout property. Contact: Shawn Eckles @ 704-450-0214.

 

