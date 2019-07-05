Deal, Holleman file in municipal election

Filing continues for Mayor, Town Council until July 19th

In the the Town of Taylorsville 2019 Municipal election, two candidates have filed to run for office on the opening day.

On Friday, July 5, Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman filed for re-election this November. Holleman is completing his second full elected term as Mayor this year. He previously served the remainder of the late Mayor Guy Barriger’s term as well after Barriger’s passing. (Look for a statement from Holleman in the July 10 print issue of The Times.)

Taylorsville resident and businessman Glenn P. Deal, Jr., filed July 5 to run for the Town Board of Commissioners. Deal is an active member of the Taylorsville political scene.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Taylorsville and helping make the most cost-effective use of our tax dollars. I particularly want to see more sidewalk construction in Taylorsville,” Deal told The Times on Friday.

Candidate Filing for the election began on Friday, July 5, at 12:00 p.m., and closes at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19. Filing at the Alexander County Board of Elections office will be for the following elected positions:

• Town of Taylorsville Mayor, filing fee, $5.

• Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners (four seats), filing fee, $5.

For more information, contact the Alexander County Board of Elections at 828-632-2990 or visit their office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville.