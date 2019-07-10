Additional sex, indecent liberties charges lodged against local man

On Monday, July 8, 2019, investigators with Alexander County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Boyd Fox with another ten counts of First Degree Statutory Sex Offense and ten counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

These charges are in addition to the original ten counts of First Degree Statutory Sex Offense and ten counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child that he was charged with back in April.

Fox was placed under an additional $1,000.000 Secured Bond, bringing his total bond to $2,000.000 secured. Fox is currently being held in the Alexander County Detention Center and had his First Appearance in District Court the same day. This case is still being investigated.