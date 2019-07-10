LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

19 SP 20

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Jenni Lee Talbert, in the original amount of $108,400.00, payable to GLL & Associates, Inc., dated August 8, 2003 and recorded on August 12, 2003 in Book 456, Page 2094, Alexander County Registry.

Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Anchor Trustee Services, LLC having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina, at 2:00PM on July 19, 2019, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property, to wit:

Being all of Lot 26 in Block “A” of Cedar Wood Estates II as shown on a plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 44, Alexander County Registry.

Together with improvements located hereon; said property being located at 168 Mountain View Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Tax ID: 0017481

Third party purchasers must pay the excise tax, pursuant North Carolina General Statutes §105-228.30, in the amount of One Dollar ($1.00) per each Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) or fractional part thereof, and the Clerk of Courts fee, pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §7A-308, in the amount of Forty-five Cents (0.45) per each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) or fractional part thereof, or Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00), whichever is greater. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale and must be tendered in the form of certified funds. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts will be immediately due and owing.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS WHERE IS. There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, land transfer taxes, if any, and encumbrances of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner of the property is Jenni T. Bolick a/k/a Jenni Lee Talbert.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination (North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.16A(b)(2)). Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of termination. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

Substitute Trustee

January N. Taylor, Bar #33512

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

Attorney for Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149 (phone)

404-745-8121 (fax)

jtaylor@mtglaw.com

jul10-19c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 380

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

TERRY NEAL KEEVER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRY NEAL KEEVER, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. TERRY NEAL KEEVER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRY NEAL KEEVER, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of that parcel shown on a plat entitled “Charles Lewis Marshall,” said parcel entitled “TERRY N. KEEVER… 513/529… (TRACT #1),” said plat recorded in Plat Book 13, page 49, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH a right of way 20 feet in width extending along the South boundary line of the properties of Hansford B. Marshall and wife, Betty S. Marshall, as the roadway now exists from State Road No. 1497 to the above-described tract or parcel of land being intended that said right of way follow the South boundary of the Marshall property to the point where said roadway intersects with the above tract.

Together with a permanent nonexclusive easement over the 45’ wide right of way as shown on said plat and on the plat recorded in Plat Book 11, Page 164, providing access for said parcel to and from the state-maintained road.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013289, Alexander County Tax Office. Address:White Plains Road, Hiddenite, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 12 day of June, 2019.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, N 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $23,430.00

jul10-19c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 384

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARIE M. GWALTNEY, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DAVID MILLER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF TOM MILHOLLAND, a/k/a NATHAN THOMAS MILHOLEN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROYD MILHOLLAND, a/k/a EDGAR RHOYD MILHOLEN, UNKNOWN TRUSTEE OF THE DARWIN L. BELL AND SHIRLEY C. BELL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROWENA M. STEELE, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MERYL M. PATTERSON, UNKNOWN TRUSTEE OF THE MARGARET NORTON TESTAMENTARY FAMILY TRUST, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HOWARD CLEVE MILLER, KAY M. TURNER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAY M. TURNER, MICHAEL CLEVE MILLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL CLEVE MILLER, SANDY HOWARD MILLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SANDY HOWARD MILLER, BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Lienholder, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CAROLYN N. WALKER, UNKNOWN TRUSTEE OF THE CAROLYN N. WALKER TRUST, JOYCE N. KEEVER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOYCE N. KEEVER, HOWARD WAYNE NORTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD WAYNE NORTON, SIDNEY N. NORTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SIDNEY N. NORTON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF BLAKE MILLER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF COITE MILLER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DARWIN BELL, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MAE BELL, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF VERA MILLHOLLAND, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARGARET M. NORTON, TOMMY ALAN NORTON, TRUSTEE OF THE NORTON FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, TERESA WRIGHT HARRINGTON, TRUSTEE OF THE NORTON FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARIE M. GWALTNEY, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DAVID MILLER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF TOM MILHOLLAND, a/k/a NATHAN THOMAS MILHOLEN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROYD MILHOLLAND, a/k/a EDGAR RHOYD MILHOLEN, UNKNOWN TRUSTEE OF THE DARWIN L. BELL AND SHIRLEY C. BELL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROWENA M. STEELE, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MERYL M. PATTERSON, UNKNOWN TRUSTEE OF THE MARGARET NORTON TESTAMENTARY FAMILY TRUST, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HOWARD CLEVE MILLER, KAY M. TURNER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAY M. TURNER, MICHAEL CLEVE MILLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL CLEVE MILLER, SANDY HOWARD MILLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SANDY HOWARD MILLER, BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Lienholder, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CAROLYN N. WALKER, UNKNOWN TRUSTEE OF THE CAROLYN N. WALKER TRUST, JOYCE N. KEEVER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOYCE N. KEEVER, HOWARD WAYNE NORTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD WAYNE NORTON, SIDNEY N. NORTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SIDNEY N. NORTON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF BLAKE MILLER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF COITE MILLER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DARWIN BELL, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MAE BELL, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF VERA MILLHOLLAND, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARGARET M. NORTON, TOMMY ALAN NORTON, TRUSTEE OF THE NORTON FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, TERESA WRIGHT HARRINGTON, TRUSTEE OF THE NORTON FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a white oak bush on Hudson’s line and runs North fifty-five poles to a pile of rocks known as the black jack tree corner; thence West fifty one and one fourth poles said Rufty’s Corner; thence South fifty five poles James Kennedy line; Thence East fifty one and one fourth poles to the beginning containing Seventeen and one half acres more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT all of those parcels of land described by deeds recorded in Book 39, Page 229; Book 46, Page 108; and Book 47, Page 473, Alexander County Registry, to which references are made for more perfect descriptions.

The remaining parcel being Lot 5, approximately 1.83 acres, as shown on the plat of The Miller Property as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 75.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013560, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: NC Highway 90 E and McClain Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

`Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

`This the 12 day of June, 2019.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $19,085.00

jul10-19c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

18 CvD 269

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY SR, ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY, III, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY, III, TAMMY RENEE KERLEY DIVANNA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TAMMY RENEE KERLEY DIVANNA, ANGELA DAWN KERLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANGELA DAWN KERLEY, ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY, JR., UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY, JR., CINDY LEE KERLEY COTHREN, a/k/a CINDY LEE KERLEY COTHRAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CINDY LEE KERLEY COTHREN, MONICA LYNN KERLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MONICA LYNN KERLEY, KIMBERLY KERLEY, a/k/a KIMBERLY MEADOWS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY KERLEY, BRENDA KERLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA KERLEY, BASIC FINANCE INC, Lienholder, WILLIAM GUY BARRIGER, Lienholder, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF BRENDA KERLEY, MIKE DANIELS, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY SR, ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY, III, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY, III, TAMMY RENEE KERLEY DIVANNA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TAMMY RENEE KERLEY DIVANNA, ANGELA DAWN KERLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANGELA DAWN KERLEY, ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY, JR., UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ARNOLD WILLARD KERLEY, JR., CINDY LEE KERLEY COTHREN, a/k/a CINDY LEE KERLEY COTHRAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CINDY LEE KERLEY COTHREN, MONICA LYNN KERLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MONICA LYNN KERLEY, KIMBERLY KERLEY, a/k/a KIMBERLY MEADOWS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY KERLEY, BRENDA KERLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA KERLEY, BASIC FINANCE INC, Lienholder, WILLIAM GUY BARRIGER, Lienholder, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF BRENDA KERLEY, MIKE DANIELS, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a spike in the street, Paul St. Clair’s corner in the depot line, and running with the depot line North 73 degrees West 45 feet and 3 inches to a spike; thence South 21 degrees West 90 feet and 6 inches to a spike; thence South 60 degrees East 46 feet to a spike; thence as Paul St. Clair’s line North 23 degrees East 102 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 4,516 square feet, more or less.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0008634, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 2nd Avenue NE, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 13 day of June, 2019.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $13,471.00

jul10-19c

************

Notice

The annual meeting of the Wittenburg Fire Department will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 7:30 pm at the Fire Department. All Wittenburg residents are invited to attend.

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

North Carolina Alexander County

File No.: 2019 E 162

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Connie Dell Wagner Andrews, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 1st day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of July 2019.

Doytt H. Wagner

2120 Sandy Springs Road

Mocksville, NC 27028

Anthony S. Privette

THE LAW OFFICE OF ANTHONY S. PRIVETTE, PLLC

307 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

Telephone: 704/872-8125

www.attorneyprivette.com

administrator

jul24-19c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 237 Shiloh Church Road, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 7th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 20th day of June 2019.

PAMELA ANN WILLIAMSON, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

jul24-19c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Joseph Sciarabba, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of June, 2019.

JEFFREY SCIARABBA

106 Brookwood Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul24-19p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 237 Shiloh Church Road, Hickory,NC 28601, on or before the 30th day of September 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 20th day of June 2019.

PAMELA ANN WILLIAMSON, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

jul17-19c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Daniel Lee Lambert, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

BILLIE LEE LAMBERT

1516 Blake Pl #2

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

jul17-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Christine Frye Hines, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of June, 2019.

ANDREW DION HINES

305 Shook Lane

P.O. Box 1251

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul17-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Reggie Helton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of June, 2019.

ALMEITA HEAVNER HELTON

2288 Dover Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul17-19p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William Levit Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

PEGGY CHILDERS HAMMER

1020 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul17-19p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jennis Conrad Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of June, 2019.

SHIRLEY LOUISE MILLSAPS

7130 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul17-19p

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

19 E 146

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ZONA BEATRICE DIRKS, Deceased.

The undersigned, having heretofore qualified as Executor of the Estate of Zona Beatrice Dirks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 19, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of June, 2019.

Mark Kenneth Dirks

6243 Stanback Court

Summerfield, NC 27358

TUGGLE DUGGINS P.A.

100 N. Greene Street, Suite 600

Post Office Box 2888

Greensboro, NC 27402

Telephone (336) 378-1431

executor

jul10-19c