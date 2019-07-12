Clyde Uriah Dyson, Sr., age 80, of Emma’s Garden Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Valley Nursing Center.

Clyde was born October 15, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Otto Dewey Dyson and Emma Jean Smith Dyson.

He was the owner and operator of Dyson Auto Sales and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife of 38 years, Doris Dyson of the home; five daughters, Heather Brown, Teresa Chatham and husband, Curtis, all of Taylorsville, Amber Spry and husband, Jeff, of Statesville, Angie Derrick and husband, Will, of Boone, Janet Millsaps of Newland; three sons, Clyde Uriah Dyson, Jr. and wife, Haley, Terry Wagoner and wife, Tonya, Jeff Dyson and wife, Diane, all of Taylorsville; a brother Roger Dyson and wife, Glenda, of Taylorsville.

A graveside service was conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart officiated.

Memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church or the Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.