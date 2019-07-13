Jimmie Gregory, age 75, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the V. A. Hospital in Asheville. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the Oakwood Cemetery with military rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home prior to the service. The Rev. Lloyd Jarvis will be officiating. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

