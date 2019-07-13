Willie Mae Presnell

Willie Mae Julia Presnell, passed away July 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born August 11, 1924, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Manuel and Sadie Payne Presnell. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She worked at the Irene Cotton Mill, Carolina Glove, and retired from Chaircraft.

Ms. Presnell was preceded in death by her infant sister, Daphne, infant brother, Vance, brothers, Buford, Frank, and Wayne Presnell, sister Alice Hudson, niece Linda Davidson, nephew Billy Presnell, and great-nephew, Scottie Presnell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Bonnie Teague, and husband, Hal, sister-in-law, Margie Presnell, and her nephews, Danny Wayne, Lee, Brent, and Todd Presnell, and nieces, Kathy Williams, Kelly Bumgarner, Lisa Frye, and their families who affectionately called her “Aunt Bell.”

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist church in Taylorsville. The Rev. Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jody Bumgarner, Brent Presnell, Wesley Shell, Rodney Warren, Jimmy Bowman, and Jimmy Bowman, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.