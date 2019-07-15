Celeste Loraine Gribble Atkinson, 48, of Statesville, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.

She was born in Stephens County, Georgia, on April 12, 1971, to Marion “Mike” Brown Epperson and the late Robert Andrew Gribble.

Celeste graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, NC, and Mitchell Community College. She was the Administrative Assistant to the Director of Emergency Services in Alexander County. Celeste never met a stranger and was always smiling and happy. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed kayaking, hiking, 4-wheeling, and traveling. She also had a love for art and animals. Celeste loved antique trains and cars and often said chrome was her favorite color.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Frankie O’Harrow; fiancé, Rodney Pope; a stepson, Alex Atkinson; and special thanks to caregiver Kim Gray.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Stony Point Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Volunteer Fire Department.

