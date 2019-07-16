Man stabbed July 15, suspect faces charges

A Taylorsville man is hospitalized and another has been charged as a result of a stabbing that happened this week, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

On Monday, July 15, 2019, at approximately 8:16 p.m., Alexander County 911 received a call of a possible stabbing at an address located on Liledoun Road in Taylorsville, said Bowman. Officers from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Liledoun Road, where they found Darion Campbell, B/M, age 20 of Taylorsville, with multiple stab wounds in the head and neck area, laying beside the road.

Information was received from the victim that Jonathan Andrew Johnson (“JJ”), W/M, age 19 of Taylorsville, had stabbed him as a result of an altercation between the individuals at the residence of Jonathan Johnson. The victim had left the residence of Johnson and was located north of the residence on Liledoun Road. Officers located the victim on Liledoun Road and administered first aid until Alexander County EMS, Taylorsville First Responders, firefighters, and Alexander Rescue Squad members arrived. Campbell was then flown to Carolinas Medical Center Main Campus in Charlotte, and is still listed in serious condition, the Sheriff said.

Jonathan Andrew Johnson was arrested and transported to the Alexander County Detention Center. He was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury. Johnson is being held under a $250,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, July 22, 2019, in Alexander County District Court.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank Taylorsville Police Department, Alexander County EMS, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Taylorsville First Responders, and fire and rescue personnel for their assistance with this investigation.