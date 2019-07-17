************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

USED TIRES FOR SALE – We have a large selection of sizes to fit most cars in stock. CHILDERS USED TIRES, Wilkesboro Hwy. Phone 828-632-3870 or 612-0917.

LIFT CHAIR, brown vinyl, electric, hand control. Oversized, weighted @ 500-600 lbs. Goes from standing to flat. Backup battery. Arm covers & plaid throw cover. Used approx. 1 yr. Cost $1800. Good condition. Asking $800. Call 828-404-5129 or 828-632-9321, ask for Karen.

USED PMI electric Hospital Bed, mattress, bed rails, food tray, made in the USA, $250. Call 828-569-2657.