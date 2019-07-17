George Markis Martin, age 89, passed away, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born April 8, 1930, to the late John Spenser and Eva Cinathia Combs Martin, in Alexander County, he was retired from ShurTape in Stony Point. He was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Stony Point. He will always be remembered for his love for his family and his church family. He was a great conversationalist and was quick to always say, “This is my grandchild.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Martin, and two infant siblings, Atwell and Cathrine Martin.

George is survived by his wife, of 72 years, Emma Lee Byrd Martin of the home. Two daughters will always remember their dad, Nancy Diane Hammer and Angie Lail, both of Stony Point. Mr. Martin has five grandchildren, Pastor Wesley Hammer and wife Paige, of Taylorsville, Tracy Hammer, of Stony Point, Jordan Lail and wife Heather, Adam Lail and wife Nicole, all of Statesville, and Mykah Johnson and husband, Scott, of Stony Point. There are five great grandchildren and one great grandchild. Two sisters survive, Betty Norton and Maggie Sherrill, both of Taylorsville. George has one niece, Sheila Pennell, and one nephew, Bobby Norton, both of Taylorsville.

The body will lie in state, from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist in Stony Point. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. at the church and burial will be in the new Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery, Hwy. 90. Pastors Wesley Hammer and Bradley Anderson will officiate. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Tabernacle Baptist Church, 191 Sipe Rd. Taylorsville, NC. 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

