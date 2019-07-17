July 19, 2019

HELP WANTED

    NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

    PART-TIME POSITION available. This position will consist of Customer Service, office duties, and some computer skills.  We are looking for someone who is trustworthy, dependable, & people-oriented.  Please send your resume to PO Box 1664, Taylorsville, or stop by the office at 1353 Hwy. 16 S, Taylorsville.

    FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

