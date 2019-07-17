Jerome Charles Libby, 83, of Hiddenite, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Gordon’s Hospice House in Statesville after a period of declining health.

Born on November 20, 1935 to the late Cecil O. and Florence Mann Libby, he was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed bowling and playing golf.

Mr. Libby is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rowene Marie Libby; son, Jerome C. Libby of Arcadia, Florida; daughter, Barbara Grignon of Oxford, Florida; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be no services per Mr. Libby’s request.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.