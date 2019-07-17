LEGAL NOTICES
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Billy Franklin Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
VICKI SIMMONDS
P.O. Box 73
Stony Point, NC 28678
administrator
aug7-19p
************
NOTICE OF SERVICE
OF PROCESS OF PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF CATAWBA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
FILE NO. 19 CVD 913
IN RE: KEYS Versus KEYS SUMMON/COMPLAINT
TO: JILL R. KEYS, DEFENDANT
TAKE NOTICE that a Summons has been issued and a Complaint filed in the above-entitled proceeding.
You are required and directed to make defense of such pleadings by filing an Answer to the Complaint for Absolute Divorce in this proceeding within forty (40) days after the first publication of this notice, exclusive of such date. The Answer must be filed with the Catawba Clerk of Superior Court no later than August 27, 2019.
Upon your failure to file an Answer to the Complaint within the time prescribed, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief sought in the Complaint, and your Absolute Divorce with respect to the Plaintiff will be noticed on for hearing and granted.
This the 17th day of July, 2019.
Jennifer E. Eckard
Attorney for the Plaintiff
Post Office Drawer 9249
Hickory, NC 28603
(828)267-2923
jul31-19c
************
NOTICE OF SALE
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
ALEXANDER COUNTY
19SP27
IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MICHAEL L. DUCKETT AND ANITA BETH ELMORE DUCKETT DATED OCTOBER 4, 2006 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 500 AT PAGE 1622 AND CORRECTED BY AFFIDAVIT RECORDED MARCH 28, 2019 IN BOOK 615, PAGE 1756 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA
Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 1:00PM on July 22, 2019 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING in the center of the highway, witnessed by a stake at the edge of the highway, and runs South 82-1/2° East 300 feet to an iron stake in the Earl Hand and Ray Richie’s line; thence North 150 feet to an iron stake; thence North 82 1/2° West 300 feet to line center of the highway, witnessed by an iron stake on the bank of the road; thence with the center of the highway South 150 feet to the beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less.
And Being more commonly known as: 5749 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681
The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Michael L. Duckett and Anita Beth Elmore Duckett.
The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.
SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.
The date of this Notice is June 21, 2019.
Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 333-8107
http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/
19-104577
jul17-19c
************
NOTICE
State of North Carolina
Alexander County
The Undersigned, TONYA LINDSAY, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of ESTHER MARIE YEE, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Monday, October 14, 2019, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.
This the 10th day of July, 2019.
Daniel G. Christian
Attorney for the Estate of Esther Marie Yee
PO Box 2244
Hickory NC 28603
828-322-1105
executor
jul31-19c
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
North Carolina Alexander County
File No.: 2019 E 162
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Connie Dell Wagner Andrews, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 1st day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment.
This the 3rd day of July 2019.
Doytt H. Wagner
2120 Sandy Springs Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
Anthony S. Privette
THE LAW OFFICE OF ANTHONY S. PRIVETTE, PLLC
307 Davie Avenue
Statesville, NC 28677
Telephone: 704/872-8125
www.attorneyprivette.com
administrator
jul24-19c
************
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Joseph Sciarabba, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 28th day of June, 2019.
JEFFREY SCIARABBA
106 Brookwood Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jul24-19p
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 237 Shiloh Church Road, Hickory,NC 28601, on or before the 30th day of September 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.
This 20th day of June 2019.
PAMELA ANN WILLIAMSON, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON
Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.
PO Box 218
Hickory, NC 28603
executrix
jul17-19c
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Daniel Lee Lambert, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
BILLIE LEE LAMBERT
1516 Blake Pl #2
Lenoir, NC 28645
administrator
jul17-19p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Christine Frye Hines, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 10th day of June, 2019.
ANDREW DION HINES
305 Shook Lane
P.O. Box 1251
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
jul17-19p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Reggie Helton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 24th day of June, 2019.
ALMEITA HEAVNER HELTON
2288 Dover Church Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
jul17-19p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William Levit Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
PEGGY CHILDERS HAMMER
1020 Alspaugh Dam Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executrix
jul17-19p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jennis Conrad Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 25th day of June, 2019.
SHIRLEY LOUISE MILLSAPS
7130 Millersville Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executrix
jul17-19p
************