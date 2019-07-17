LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Billy Franklin Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

VICKI SIMMONDS

P.O. Box 73

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

aug7-19p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE

OF PROCESS OF PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF CATAWBA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

FILE NO. 19 CVD 913

IN RE: KEYS Versus KEYS SUMMON/COMPLAINT

TO: JILL R. KEYS, DEFENDANT

TAKE NOTICE that a Summons has been issued and a Complaint filed in the above-entitled proceeding.

You are required and directed to make defense of such pleadings by filing an Answer to the Complaint for Absolute Divorce in this proceeding within forty (40) days after the first publication of this notice, exclusive of such date. The Answer must be filed with the Catawba Clerk of Superior Court no later than August 27, 2019.

Upon your failure to file an Answer to the Complaint within the time prescribed, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief sought in the Complaint, and your Absolute Divorce with respect to the Plaintiff will be noticed on for hearing and granted.

This the 17th day of July, 2019.

Jennifer E. Eckard

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Drawer 9249

Hickory, NC 28603

(828)267-2923

jul31-19c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

19SP27

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MICHAEL L. DUCKETT AND ANITA BETH ELMORE DUCKETT DATED OCTOBER 4, 2006 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 500 AT PAGE 1622 AND CORRECTED BY AFFIDAVIT RECORDED MARCH 28, 2019 IN BOOK 615, PAGE 1756 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 1:00PM on July 22, 2019 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING in the center of the highway, witnessed by a stake at the edge of the highway, and runs South 82-1/2° East 300 feet to an iron stake in the Earl Hand and Ray Richie’s line; thence North 150 feet to an iron stake; thence North 82 1/2° West 300 feet to line center of the highway, witnessed by an iron stake on the bank of the road; thence with the center of the highway South 150 feet to the beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less.

And Being more commonly known as: 5749 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Michael L. Duckett and Anita Beth Elmore Duckett.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is June 21, 2019.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

19-104577

jul17-19c

************

NOTICE

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

The Undersigned, TONYA LINDSAY, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of ESTHER MARIE YEE, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Monday, October 14, 2019, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 10th day of July, 2019.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Esther Marie Yee

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

executor

jul31-19c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

North Carolina Alexander County

File No.: 2019 E 162

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Connie Dell Wagner Andrews, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 1st day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment.

This the 3rd day of July 2019.

Doytt H. Wagner

2120 Sandy Springs Road

Mocksville, NC 27028

Anthony S. Privette

THE LAW OFFICE OF ANTHONY S. PRIVETTE, PLLC

307 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

Telephone: 704/872-8125

www.attorneyprivette.com

administrator

jul24-19c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 237 Shiloh Church Road, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 7th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 20th day of June 2019.

PAMELA ANN WILLIAMSON, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD LEE WILLIAMSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

jul24-19c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Joseph Sciarabba, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of June, 2019.

JEFFREY SCIARABBA

106 Brookwood Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul24-19p

************

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Daniel Lee Lambert, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

BILLIE LEE LAMBERT

1516 Blake Pl #2

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

jul17-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Christine Frye Hines, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of June, 2019.

ANDREW DION HINES

305 Shook Lane

P.O. Box 1251

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul17-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Reggie Helton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of June, 2019.

ALMEITA HEAVNER HELTON

2288 Dover Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul17-19p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William Levit Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

PEGGY CHILDERS HAMMER

1020 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul17-19p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jennis Conrad Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of September, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of June, 2019.

SHIRLEY LOUISE MILLSAPS

7130 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul17-19p

************