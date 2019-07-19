Heaven gained another angel, Infant Jonathan Lewis Dunlop, Jr., on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born to his loving parents, Chasity Daniels and Jonathan Lewis Dunlop, Sr., both of Hiddenite.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparent, Doyle Daniels, and uncle, Darren Daniels.

Including his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Adyson Daniels, Payton Hefner, and Raylon Dunlop; a brother, Cayson Hefner; maternal grandparent, Diane Daniels of Taylorsville; paternal grandparents, Bill and Rebecca Dunlop of Pinehurst; maternal great-grandparents, Claywood and Lexine Elliott of Hiddenite; paternal great-grandparent, Doris Boggs of Wilmington; aunt, Christine Boles; uncles, Will Dunlop and wife Rochelle, Adam Dunlop, and Whitney Daniels and wife Sarah; and numerous cousins.

No formal services are planned.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.