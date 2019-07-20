Annie Tevepaugh Daniels, 95, of Daniels Ridge Road, Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Annie was born July 19, 1924, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Reece Tevepaugh and Ethel Kerley Tevepaugh.

She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed her garden, flowers, and barnyard animals.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer “Jack” Daniels; two sons, Blaine and Billy Daniels; son-in-law, Lonnie Pearson; daughter-in-law, Susan Daniels; granddaughter, Robin Daniels Behrer; grandchild, Burke Webb; great-granddaughter, Felicity Fortner; a sister, Ruby Baker; and two brothers, Tom and Henry Tevepaugh.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include two daughters, Bernice Pearson and Betty Daniels, both of Taylorsville; daughter-in-law, Dianne Daniels of Taylorsville; sons, William Blake Daniels, and Bernie Daniels and wife Glenda, all of Taylorsville, twin sons, Britt “Tinker” Daniels and wife Teresa of Statesville, and Burtt “Mutton” Daniels of Taylorsville; sister, Artie Sue Tevepaugh of Taylorsville; sisters-in-law, Geneva Tevepaugh of South Carolina, and Clara Tevepaugh of Taylorsville; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Chris Benfield and Rev. Chris Goforth will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4240 Vashti Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

