Martha Nell Starnes Bowman, 73, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

She was born to the late Mernie McLee and Nellie Lavinia Arndt Starnes on April 16, 1946 in Catawba County. She was employed as an inspector in furniture manufacturing.

Survivors include her husband, Robert B. Bowman of the home; daughter, Wendy Teague of Bethlehem; and two siblings, Bruce A. Starnes of Hickory, and Janice Colson of Claremont.

A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

