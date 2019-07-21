Trevia Danyell Keaton Robinson, 45, of Denver, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home.

Trevia was born Sunday, December 23, 1973 to Michael Columbus Keaton and Patricia Bennett Keaton in Iredell County. Trevia was of the United Methodist Church faith. Trevia worked in the health care field.

In addition to her parents, Trevia leaves behind a husband, Michael “Country” Nathanel Robinson of the home; son, Isiah Jackson of Georgia; daughter, Cadesasha Daniels of Denver; brother, Michael Shae Keaton of Stony Point; sisters, Rotonda Michelle Williams of Georgia, and Shannon Bridgett Jenkins of Hickory; and special friends of the family, May Keaton and Larry Linebarger.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Zion Chapel at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church, and other times at their respective homes. Rev. Ernest Stinson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Philadelphia United Methodist Cemetery, Stony Point.

