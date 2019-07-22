Rachel Tharpe Ireland, 78, of Harmony, passed away at Gordon Hospice House on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Rachel was born on Friday, January 31, 1941 to the late Don Carlos and Geniva Head Tharpe in Iredell County. Rachel was of the Baptist faith and retired from textile work after 35 years.

In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by a brother, James Carlos Tharpe, and sister, Nancy Wood Tharpe.

Rachel leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Johnny Ireland (Carole) of Olin, and Travis Ireland of Harmony; sister, Doris Parsons (Don) of Harmony; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Harmony Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, and at other times at their respective homes.

