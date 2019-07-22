True Value paint donation helps two Alex. schools

A fresh coat of paint brightens any room, and this summer Taylorsville Elementary and Stony Point Elementary will refresh its learning environment with donated paint. The schools were selected as the winner of a paint grant through the store’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program. A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve a school’s learning environment and can have an impact on student attitudes and academic performance.

Partnering with True Value Foundation, Taylorsville True Value nominated Taylorsville Elementary and Stony Point Elementary respectfully for a 30 gallon paint grant per school, to help refresh their learning spaces. Owner LaShae Bock and the store manager, Jeff Davis, delivered the paint to the schools in the first of June.

Taylorsville Elementary used the paint for the inside of the entire pod building which houses the upper grade classrooms. Stony Point Elementary used the paint donation to update six classrooms. The school staff is eager for the students to return to the fresh new look at both schools.

“Through True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program, we’re able to help our middle schools and give back to the community we love to serve,” said LaShae Bock, owner. “The donation will not only save the school money, but more importantly will create an environment that fosters learning, inspires creativity and instills community pride.”

True Value Foundation unites retailers in helping improve the lives of children in the communities True Value serves. The foundation advocates for youth and serves as a catalyst to provide tools and resources to help youth realize their dreams and achieve their potential. They encourage partners to get involved and give back through volunteerism, mentorship, community improvements, and raising funds.