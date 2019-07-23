Johnny Lawrence Poovey, 81, of Claremont, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.

Born April 8, 1938, he was the son of the late Walter Eugene Poovey and Elsie Pauline Poovey. Johnny served eight years in the National Guard and was a truck driver.

In addition to his wife of 50 years, Cindy Poovey; survivors include three daughters, Andrea S. Faircloth of Anderson, South Carolina, Penny P. Clonch of Hickory, and Presley A. Poovey of the home; a son, Johnny L. Poovey, Jr. of Taylorsville; and a brother, Walter L. Poovey Jr. of Conover.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

