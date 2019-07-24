Ten employers lined up for Alexander County Job Fair

The public is invited to an Alexander County Job Fair on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center (230 Industrial Boulevard, Taylorsville).

The event, hosted by NCWorks and the CVCC Alexander Center for Education, is an excellent opportunity to connect job seekers with local companies that are hiring. Available jobs and job applications will be available at the job fair.

Participating businesses include: Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams, Hickory Springs, Paragon Films, Craftmaster Furniture, Schneider Mills, Shurtape, Custom Educational Furnishings (CEF), NC Department of Public Safety, Taylorsville House, and McDonald’s.

CVCC will also be hosting an open house at the event to allow the public to learn more about the facility, furniture academy, welding lab, classes, programs, and more. For more information, call (828) 632-8221.