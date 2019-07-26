Benefit Cruise In set July 27

The Apple City Street Rodders will hold a benefit Cruise In on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 4-9 p.m., at Scotty’s Hometown Grill, located on Hwy. 16 South in Taylorsville.

Proceeds will benefit Dale Allen, who is recovering from a recent heart transplant, kidney transplant, and needs help with medical expenses. The group is also selling tickets on a Henry Golden Boy rifle to be given away at the cruise in. There will be a 50/50 drawing, baked goods, and auction items, too.

For more information, contact Roy Bentley at 828-244-1842 or Jerry Ray Fox at 828-495-8700.