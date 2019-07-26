Changes to bus times, hours at elem. and middle schools listed

Alexander County Schools have announced this month consolidated elementary and middle school bus routes. The consolidation will save the school system up to an estimated $240,000 by parking seven yellow buses.

Advantages to the consolidation are reduced ride times for many students, increased state efficiency rates, less travel for 30-day inspections and refueling, and better compliance on special routes.

The change will increase deadhead time (travel time without students), elementary early dismissal days will require double runs, and the coordination of yellow school bus use for field trips.

Listed below are new start times at the elementary and middle schools.

Elementary schools

• Begin at 8:15 a.m. Doors will be open at 7:45 a.m.

• Dismiss at 3:25 p.m.

Middle schools

• Begin at 7:40 a.m.

• Dismiss at 3:00 p.m.

The first day of school for the 2019-2020 school year is Monday, August 26, 2019.