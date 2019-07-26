James Leon “Jim” Hall, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2019.

He was the son of the late Frank Odell and Lena Magilee Braswell Hall. Jim was employed in product development and design for Hickory Chair, was an avid golfer, was a faithful member at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, enjoyed repairing furniture, and was extremely proud of his position in furniture design.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Reba Hall Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memories are two daughters, Shana Jean and husband Jim of Statesville, and Betty Jo Hall of Morganton; three brothers, Gerald David Hall and wife Ruth of Catawba, Douglas Franklin Hall and wife Sonja of Taylorsville, and Dennis Keith Hall and wife Karen of Vale; four grandchildren, Coty Brooks and Jamie Leon Hall of Hickory, and David and Evan Jean of Statesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Jim will be Monday, July 29 at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service for Jim will be Friday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 455 Millersville Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.