Melanie Lynne Adams, 38, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Wake Forest Health, Wilkesboro.

Born November 28, 1980 to Doris Elaine Wildes Adams and the late Jimmy Harold Adams, she was a member of Linney’s Grove Baptist Church. Melanie was a waitress for most of her working career and attended college in clothing design. She loved camping, hiking, photography, and enjoyed traveling. Melanie dearly loved her family, especially her son, Colton.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lindsey and Queen Barnes Adams, as well as Emerson and Minnie Johnson Wildes.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Colton Lawrence Pope of Manassas, Virginia; a brother, Timmy Adams and wife Jennifer of Hiddenite; two sisters, Melissa Dawn Austin and Renea Thompson, both of Taylorsville; and a nephew, Carter Thompson of Taylorsville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Linney’s Grove Baptist Church with a memorial service to immediately follow. Rev. Gary Lawrence and Rev. Gary Jennings will officiate. Burial of cremains will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Melanie Lynne Adams Memorial Fund at PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

