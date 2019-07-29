Book signing by author Parsons set August 17

On Saturday, August 17, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a book signing by regional artist and author, Christopher Parsons. The event, which is free to attend, will be held from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at the Center’s Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County).

Light refreshments will be served and copies of Parsons’ new book, Dragonfly Ravenheart, will be available for sale at a cost of $10 each.

Christopher Parsons was born and raised in the wilds of Northeast Tennessee where he cultivated his wondrous imagination. Christopher is an award-winning artist who has taught elementary and middle school art for twenty-five years. Parsons and his students are regular participants in the Center’s Annual Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition for adults and students.

Parsons has been a storyteller since his childhood, making up stories for his own comic books. When his own children were born, he began making up stories for his daughters.

One night on a long drive home, his youngest daughter Sarah asked for a story. Dragonfly Ravenheart is the story that came from that Friday night drive home.

Christopher lives with his wife, Lindee, in the community of Bethlehem, NC, where he paints and writes, and hopes to never grow up.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.