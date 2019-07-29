Glenn E. Hathcock, 80, was ushered into the presence of His Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Trinity Ridge in Hickory after a long period of declining health.

He was born on July 5, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Luther Eury Hathcock and Mabel Catherine Bolick Hathcock. Glenn was a 1957 graduate of St. Stephens High School, where he was known for his athletic ability and his singing voice. His lifelong friend, Guye Stafford, said Glenn was known as “the Pat Boone of St. Stephens High School.”

He joined the United States Army in 1958 and became a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne. While he was deployed to the 505th Airborne Infantry in Germany in 1960, his father died. He was reassigned to the 82nd Airborne in Ft. Bragg, NC and Honorably discharged in 1961 to help his mother care for his two younger siblings.

In 1965, Glenn married Louise Fox, the love of his life. They were faithful members of Highland Baptist Church for many years before becoming members of the amazing fellowship of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. Throughout the years, Glenn served the Lord as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and leader of Wednesday night prayer meetings. Glenn’s passion for serving the Lord through song has touched countless lives. He was asked to sing at numerous weddings and was requested to sing “Beulah Land” at many funerals.

Glenn dedicated over 26 years of service to Procter & Gamble as a sales representative. He remained friends with his colleagues who would come and visit him often.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelene Baker.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Fox Hathcock of the home; daughters, Sharon Renee Turner of Granite Falls, and Dana Lynne Erskine and husband Ron Jr. of Granite Falls; granddaughters, Caroline Renee Fichthorn and husband Jordan of South Salt Lake, Utah, Victoria Elise Turner of Granite Falls, Lauren Alexandra Turner of Granite Falls, Katherine Louise Turner of Granite Falls, Lindsay Morgan Erskine of Granite Falls, and Alexander Auby Erskine of Granite Falls; brother, Luther Hathcock of Hickory; sister, Linda Parker of Hickory; brother-in-law, Carl Baker of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Pastors, Zach Smith and John Moore, with guest, Rev. Rodney Powe, will be officiating the service. The family specially honors Pastor Bill Sturm for his ceaseless care for them during this season. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #544.

As Glenn and Louise’s health continued to decline, they required around the clock in-home care over the past six years. The family would like to graciously thank the compassionate caregivers who have provided amazing care for both Glenn and Louise.

Memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16th Street NE, Hickory, NC 28601; Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.