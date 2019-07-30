Cindy Kirkland Shuffler, 61, of Charlotte, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at North East Medical Center in Concord.

Cindy was born December 30, 1957, in Washington Parrish, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Joseph Dalton Kirkland and Hershel Victoria Provost Kirkland. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Crystal Albea of Hiddenite, Candy Averitt of York, South Carolina, and Casey Massey of Oakboro; and two sisters, Christine Kirkland Anderson of Carriere, Mississippi, and Patsy Hemphill Benson of Mobile, Alabama.

The family will conduct a memorial service at Noon, Friday, August 2, 2019 at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Pastor Jamie Steele, Pastor Mark Marshall, and Pastor Ralph Shuffler will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Foundation @ www5.komen.org/donate/donate.html.

